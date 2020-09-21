× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 9, 1953 ~ September 17, 2020

Kelly L. Welch of Twin Falls backed his final long-haul load into the gates of Heaven on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the age of 67.

Kelly was born the second of five children to Jay and Barbara Welch on May 9, 1963. He was raised in Castleford. He enjoyed the benefits of growing up in a small town, being on the wrestling team, hunting before school, worked on the family farm, hauled hay, and generally being up to no good. Kelly loved to be around people and could usually be found in the company of his siblings, his cousins, and the people who would become his lifelong friends.

Shortly after graduating from Castleford High School and serving in the Air National Guard, Kelly married Mary Bartlett, settled in Buhl, and had three daughters: Carrie, Tammy, and Lacy. Though Kelly and Mary later divorced, they remained friends.