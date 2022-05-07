Keith "Duane" Mudd

May 25, 1944 - April 26, 2022

Duane "Dirty Water" Mudd, 77, of Buhl, Idaho passed away peacefully on April 26, 2022 at his home with family by his side. Duane was born at the Buhl Hospital to James and Eula Mudd on May 25, 1944.

Duane was raised in Buhl by his mother and stepfather, Raymond Stewart, where he attended various rural schools including Deep Creek and Lucerne; later attending Buhl High School among the class of 1963. In 1959 his parents moved to Las Vegas, Nevada leaving Duane in Buhl to tend to the family farm and dairy until it could be sold.

In 1961, Duane rejoined his parents in Las Vegas but soon after enlisted in the United States Navy serving for three years, primarily at the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot, West Loch, Lualualei, Hawaii. After returning home, Duane worked various jobs including construction and shearing sheep; however a majority of his adult life was spent as a long haul truck driver, logging millions of miles and affectionately known by his CB handle, "Dirty Water."

In 1980, Duane married Beverly June Hoskins and welcomed three stepchildren into his life that would thereafter be treated as his own. Further, Duane adopted a grandson that he and June raised from the time the child was a baby. Duane quickly became a stalwart within the family dynamic providing continued devotion and support throughout his entire life.

In the mid 1990's Duane obeyed the gospel message, giving his life to the Lord and becoming an active member of the Church of Christ congregation in Buhl. For the next 30 years, Duane worked constantly behind the scenes to help people in need and share the gospel message, building bonds and bringing joy to those around him in the process.

When not on the road, Duane was seldom seen indoors, enjoying time in his yard and garden or assisting others in various outdoor projects – always hard at work. Later in life, Duane enjoyed cruising the seas with his wife and close friends visiting places like Alaska, Hawaii, Costa Rica, and Panama, among others.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Jimmie Joe and Leo Dean Mudd.

Duane is survived by his wife, Beverly June Mudd; daughters, Colleen (Jerrett) Roach and LaDawn (Jeff) Hoogland; and sons, Marty (Juanita) Hawkins and Sheldon (Mandi) Mudd; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Buhl Church of Christ, 829 Broadway Ave. N. Buhl, with a graveside service to follow at West End Cemetery, Buhl.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Camp Ivydale Summer Camp, C/O Clint Davidson, 591 West Blake St., Meridian, Idaho, 83646.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Duane's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.