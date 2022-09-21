Nov. 1, 1984—Sept. 15, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Kaylie Anne Pomrenke, 37, was born November 1, 1984 to Dale Pomrenke and Kathy Hensley in Gooding, Idaho. She traded her life to be with Jesus on Thursday, September 15, 2022 after suffering from liver and kidney failure. Kaylie passed peacefully with her family by her side.

Kaylie lived much of her life in Wendell, Idaho, and graduated from Wendell High School in 2003. She participated in basketball, softball, and cheerleading. She is remembered by all who knew her as a bright light; always smiling and laughing. Most of all, she was a great friend to so many people, and was always willing to help anyone in need.

She enjoyed camping and later in life, Kaylie really enjoyed fishing and occasionally would even catch one!

On August 31, 2008, Kaylie gave birth to her only child, Grayson Langley in Salt Lake City, Utah. Grayson came much too early and weighed just 2 pounds when he was born. He beat the odds and began to flourish. The love Kaylie had for him is immeasurable; she lived for him and always put him above anything else. Kaylie and Grayson lived for several years in the Wood River Valley where she worked for Sherwin Williams Paints, St. Luke’s Wood River Hospital, and Bank of the West. They had recently moved back to the Magic Valley, residing in Twin Falls.

Kaylie was preceded in death by her father, Dale; her grandfathers, Manuel Dias, Jim Pomrenke, Jack Presnell, and Emmett Hensley; her grandmothers, Virginia Dias and Rosalie Hensley; and her uncle, Gary Hensley.

She is survived by her son, Grayson; parents, Kathy and Dennis Hensley, all of Fairfield, Idaho; sister, Mara Alvarez of Marysville, California; brothers, Steven Pomrenke of Middleton, Idaho, Dennis Hensley, Jr. (Jenn) of Gridley, California; and John (Miranda) Pomrenke of Conroe, Texas; stepdaughter, Mathea Langley of Utah; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Kaylie on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 320 6th Ave. E in Wendell, Idaho. Please join the family from 2:00-5:00 p.m. to pay respects to this beautiful life gone too soon.

