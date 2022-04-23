December 23, 1937—April 15, 2022

Kay Conrad Robinson (aka Diana Kay Conrad) died at Conifer House Memory Care in Corvallis on April 15, 2022, with family by her side.

Kay was born in Buhl, Idaho, on December 23, 1937, to Edward Kinyon Conrad and Dorothy Lucile (Doolen) Conrad.

Kay was preceded in death by Edward and Lucile Conrad and by her husband, Alan H. Robinson.

Kay is survived by her brother, Joe Ed Conrad (wife Dee), her sister, Dorothy Joyce Conrad, and Kay’s nieces and nephews, Vic Conrad (wife Jani, and children James and Lauren), Patrick Conrad (wife Jennifer and children Adam and Tara), Jodee Kelly (husband Kevin and children Carson and Cooper), Blake Sherlock, Regan Sherlock (wife Sonia and children Jalyn and Dylan) and Megan Murphy. She also is survived by Alan’s children, Alan Robinson, Jr., and William Robinson (wife Julie and son Thomas).

