Kay Arlene Winn

They adopted two children, Randy Lee, and Cynthia Kay. Kay was overjoyed to finally be a mother. She loved her children more than anything. She was very protective and always instilled in her kids hard work and good character. Kay was famous for never letting her kids get dirty. Randy and Cyndy were asked often by other kids about being adopted and they would reply that they had the best parents ever and would never want anyone different.

Kay loved to do hair. She loved interacting with her many friends while making their hair look amazing. It was a great occupation for her. She worked in the salon until Randy was born and then she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom. Kay stayed home until Cyndy entered the 4th grade. At this time, she went to work at Southwest Elementary School as an aide and then later the Jr. High. Kay loved working with the students. She formed long-lasting friendships with many of her fellow teachers.

In 1978, Larry and Kay built and opened Tires West in Burley. In 1987, the store joined with Les Schwab Tires. Kay spent many years supporting Larry in this business. After retiring from the school district, she went to work at the shop with her family.