Katie Elizabeth (McBride) Wells, 40, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2022. Katie was born on June 9th, 1982 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Daniel Don McBride & Karen Rae (Malone) McBride being the eldest of two children.

She grew up in Enumclaw, Washington and later moved with her family to Pocatello, Idaho in the summer of 1992.

While living in Enumclaw she attended Kibler Elementary and J. J. Smith Elementary schools, when her family moved to Pocatello, Idaho she attended Wilcox Elementary, Hawthorne Junior High School and Pocatello High School.

During her time at school she excelled at math, science, reading and band. Over time she became very accomplished at playing the Clarinet, so much so that she earned her place in the Pocatello High School Symphony and Marching Band.

Over the summers she spent much of her time camping with her family, her favorite camping activity was fishing, something she really enjoyed.

She also played softball for many years, one year her team won the Championship medal at the First Security Games.

For a brief period of time she participated in Arm Wrestling Competitions, winning a runner up trophy at the Main Event held in Fort Hall, Idaho.

Another one of her lifelong passions was horses, and because of her love of horses she was given the opportunity to ride an Arabian Horse during a special event in Boise, Idaho.

After graduating Katie held several jobs before settling at AMI Semiconductor as a Technician, whilst there she excelled at her work, creating many long-lasting friendships which continue to this very day.

In 2008 Katie moved to Twin Falls, Idaho to be closer to her grandparents.

During this time she held various jobs, eventually she managed several fast-food restaurants including Wendy’s and Carl’s Jr.

In 2011, after the passing of her grandpa she moved in with her grandma, they lived together for many years and as Katie would say, “we took care of each other.”

Katie was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and would never miss a game, if she happened to be working, she always had the games set to be recorded.

One of her greatest dreams was to travel to Green Bay, Wisconsin so she could attend a game at legendary Lambeau Field. It was no secret she was a diehard fan, as she was always wearing some type of clothing which bore the team insignia.

Another thing Katie enjoyed was playing Pinochle with her grandpa, he always made sure there was plenty of popcorn for the game. Katie was a very creative person; she loved to build puzzles and do latch hook work.

She also loved her pets, Zoey and Sadie, she always kept them very close to her.

Katie was a workaholic at heart, she really enjoyed meeting and interacting with customers where she was employed.

When she wasn’t working, Katie enjoyed watching the Food Network Channel at home, relaxing and visiting with her grandma, whom she spent the later years of her life taking exceptional care of. Her devotion to her grandma was one of the qualities that made her who she was.

She was kind, loving, generous and dedicated to her family. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

She is survived by her husband Jeremy Noel Wells of Twin Falls, Idaho, her parents Daniel McBride and Karen (Malone) McBride of Pocatello, Idaho, her brother Jesse Lee McBride, his fiancé Rose Wahtomy and her Nephew Andrew Lee McBride, all of Pocatello, Idaho, her grandmother Denece Malone of Twin Falls, Idaho, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and pets.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather Webb Malone, her grandparents Don & Norma McBride, and her uncle Larry Malone.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the loving and compassionate care given to Katie by Canyon View Health Services and St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at White / Reynolds Funeral Chapel located at 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls, Idaho on January 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Funeral Services will be followed by graveside services at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Twin Falls, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the GoFundMe.com fundraiser by Karen McBride for Katie McBride.