June 17, 1957—May 21, 2022

HAGERMAN—Kathy Kolman, 64, of Hagerman, passed away on May 21, 2022 at home surrounded by her family after a short illness.

Kathy was born in Hartley, Iowa, on June 17, 1957 to Harry Dwyer and Dolores Koonce (Dwyer). Shortly after the birth of her younger sister – Kellie, the family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho.

In 1975 she met her future husband – Robert Kolman. They were married on November 19, 1976. They were blessed with two children – Eric in 1979 and Stacey in 1981.

In 1983 Robert and Kathy moved their family to Bellevue, Idaho where they resided for 30 plus years.

Once her four grandchildren – Samantha, Isaac, Kaylee and Cassidy were born she could be found at every single sporting event, choir concert and band concert. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy. For years she would carry her “brag books” around in her purse to show of pictures of her grandchildren to everyone.

She worked for many years at Blaine County School District as a substitute para-pro in the elementary schools. Many kids would run up to Ms. Kathy to give her a hug or just say hi wherever they saw her.

She was preceded in death by her father – Harry Dwyer; her husband – Robert Kolman; and was followed in death by her mother—Dolores Koonce on June 6, 2022

She is survived by her sister – Kellie Paris of Twin Falls; son – Eric Kolman of Bellevue; daughter – Stacey Boyd of Gooding; and her beloved grandchildren – Samantha Boyd, Isaac Kolman, Kaylee Kolman and Cassidy Boyd.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Hagerman. Services will conclude at the church.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.