November 20, 1944 - May 2, 2022
Kathryn E.Clemons was born in Blue Island, IL on November 20, 1944. She spent her early years in Wisconsin with her brothers and sister and then moved to California during high school. She met her high school sweet heart Darryl Clemons and they spent over thirty years in California building their family of four children. She also built her professional career of working with special education students as a reading specialists. Her students fondly referred to her as Mrs. C and she helped countless children learn to read and build their educational confidence. Her other most memorable title was Gammy and she will always be remembers by her grandchildren as the "cool gram" who always made sure they did not go without.
She is survived by her brother, James Hilgers and sister, Eileen Fisk; her husband, Darryl W Clemons; three children: Deborah, Dena, & James Clemons; grandchildren: Jessica James, Cambria Trudeau, Taylor Clemons, Steven Clemons, Brett Clemons and Michael Wood; great-grandchildren: Penelope James & Remi Trudeau. She is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Harriet Hilgers and her oldest child Mary Kathryn Clemons.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.