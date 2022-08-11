Feb. 28, 1956—July 16, 2022
Our dearly loved baby sister Kathleen Stephenson passed away July 16, 2022.
She was survived by her husband Ronnie Stephenson, her two sisters: Beverly Schilling, and Linda Coffelt, and loved brother-in-law David Coffelt. As well as three nephews, two nieces, and their families. Also many cousins and friends.
She was born February 28, 1956 to Don and Wilma Baty in Twin Falls Memorial Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Kathleen, with me as a witness, asked Linda who lives closer to her, to take her ashes and spread them over her son, Brian Payton’s grave.
She did a short stint in the army but had to leave in a few months due to her back problems. We all mourn her absence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.