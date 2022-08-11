Feb. 28, 1956—July 16, 2022

Our dearly loved baby sister Kathleen Stephenson passed away July 16, 2022.

She was survived by her husband Ronnie Stephenson, her two sisters: Beverly Schilling, and Linda Coffelt, and loved brother-in-law David Coffelt. As well as three nephews, two nieces, and their families. Also many cousins and friends.

She was born February 28, 1956 to Don and Wilma Baty in Twin Falls Memorial Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Kathleen, with me as a witness, asked Linda who lives closer to her, to take her ashes and spread them over her son, Brian Payton’s grave.

She did a short stint in the army but had to leave in a few months due to her back problems. We all mourn her absence.