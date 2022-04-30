July 25, 1952—April 15, 2022

Every life story one day must end and it is with heavy hearts that we announce the end of Kathleen “Kathy” Mae Winson’s story. Kathy passed away on April 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Kathy was born in Challis, Idaho on July 25, 1952, to Gene and Mae Buster. She was their third child and spent her first eight years of life as a miner’s daughter living in the Central Idaho mountains in Clayton and Salmon. With the unexpected death of her mother, at the young age of eight, Kathy’s family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho where she would remain for much of her life.

When Kathy was 10, her father married a wonderful woman, Dodie. Dodie became her second mother and helped raise her to become the wonderful woman she was. With Dodie came three sisters and Kathy’s family was complete.

In 1985, Kathy married Bob Winson, the love of her life. With Bob came two daughters, Angela and Dana Winson. Although the girls weren’t her natural children, she treated them as if they were.

Kathy spent 30+ years on a farm in Castleford, Idaho with Bob. She learned the farm life of raising and feeding calves, and plowing fields, and she learned how important the thrashing season is. Although driving a Massey Ferguson was a far reach from driving the VW Bug she once owned and loved, farm life grew on Kathy and she had a deep passion for being a farmer’s wife.

While on the farm, Kathy always kept a foot in Twin Falls. She worked many years at Payless Drug. After Payless closed, Kathy went on to get a degree in pre-law at the College of Southern Idaho. With graduation came the realization she would have to move away from Bob and the farm to get a law degree. Kathy was not ready for this and she decided to give up her education dreams and get another retail job. This time, she went to work at Wonder Bread. When Wonder Bread closed, Kathy semi-retired and stayed home to work on the farm with Bob. She remained on the farm until Bob’s passing in 2015.

After Bob’s passing, Kathy moved back to Twin Falls and became fully retired. She spent her retired years socializing with friends from high school, and past jobs, and with new friends as well. If you ever had the opportunity to know Kathy, then you most certainly got to play a game of cards while drinking rum and Coke and listening to old-time rock ‘n’ roll.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, mother, stepmother, brother Ron Buster, and stepsister Kathy Lyerla. She is survived by her stepdaughter Angela Winson, stepdaughter Dana Winson, grandchildren Jade Trowbridge, Arie Petter, Graeme Stohler, and Elliot Stohler, sister Barbara Fisher, stepsister Cyndie (Jim) Woods, and stepsister Carmel (James) Couch. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on May 13, 2022, 3-6 pm at the Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Avenue., North, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation, please consider donating to Visions Hospice of Twin Falls.