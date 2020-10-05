Kathleen Doris Johnson Davidson

Kathy was the glue that held the family together. She adapted to whatever situation arose and would lend a helping hand to do whatever needed to get done, along with taking care of the home and family. She was the kind, selfless, understanding and gentle presence in the family and assisted all of us in achieving our goals and helping us to succeed.

Kathy was also a very talented artist and through the years honed her skills in oil painting and other interests in art. Many of her works hang in the family home and have been gifted to family and friends over the years. Kathy also painted murals and signs that are located throughout Jerome County.

Kathy owned and operated a gift shop in Ketchum, Idaho where she provided artful items to locals and tourists in the area. During this time Larry and Kathy frequented the Ketchumun Valley area and made many dear friends there. Larry and Kathy later bought a cabin in Stanley and enjoyed making many new friends in that area.

Mountain life has always been an element in the family and frequent trips to the family cabin in Ketchum, and later in Stanley, were always on the summer “to do” list. Family gatherings, recreation, and building projects have always been woven into the fabric of the family and Kathy was always the mainstay in the activity.