Kathleeen (Kazara) West

October 16, 1951 - June 4, 2022

In loving memory of Kathleen (Kazara) West: After a long illness, Kazara passed away in her home on June 4, 2022. She was born October 16, 1951 to her parents Phillip and Eileen West. A Celebration of Life is T.B.A. At her request, her ashes will be set free in the mountains.

Leaving her loving dog Lindsey and furball cat Kaleb, Kazara is survived by her niece Hillary West and brother Phillip West. She loved Leon Russell, horses, muscle cars, San Francisco and the mountains. She was a caring, gracious, passionate and inquisitive woman who was well-versed in many subjects.

Her dear friend and Trustee Rose Jones had the honor of helping and taking care of her during the last six years: "I love her and she will be missed." Friends were quite sad to hear that she had passed away.

We want to thank Hospice Visions for their care and compassion during her last days. Also, thank you to a few friends who helped take care of her and her animals. Lindsey and Kaleb were adopted and now live on 37 acres of land. Kazara is dancing with the animals and rolling in the hills.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to People For Pets Twin Falls Animal Shelter.