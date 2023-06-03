Oct. 9, 1945 - May 27, 2023

OAKLEY – Katherine "Kathy" (Schorzman) Poulton died suddenly on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Kathy, the daughter of Madge Matthews and Arthur E. Schorzman, was born in Oakley, Idaho, on October 9, 1945. Kathy lived an idyllic childhood on the family farm in Sublett, Idaho, where she entertained and directed her three siblings. As the oldest child, she was often put in charge of keeping the little ones occupied. She was always patient and creative and took her big sister role seriously. Her skills as a seamstress were often put to good use for the latest doll clothes, costume and formal dress.

In 1951, the family purchased a home in Burley and would move to “town” during the school year and live in Sublett during the summers. Kathy attended Burley High School where she was active in countless clubs and activities.

She was an accomplished pianist and vocalist and excelled in drama. She graduated in 1963, then attended the University of Idaho but finished her degree at the University of Utah, with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. Her first teaching job was in West Allis, Wisconsin. She then moved back to Burley where she taught in numerous schools in the Cassia County School District, retiring after 32 years. Most former students will remember the bug collections, silly songs, and numerous other unforgettable life lessons taught with her strict, but fair demeanor. There are few who weren't impacted by her teaching.

Kathy married Gary Russell “Mike” Poulton, of Oakley, and they raised their two children, Kaye and Michael “Mike” while running the family farm and cow/calf operation. They moved the farm from Warm Creek to Goose Creek over the course of their 30-year marriage. Kathy was an excellent cook and no one left hungry from any meal that she made for those who helped brand or move the cows up or down the mountain. She supported the Rodeer each year. She and Marty Bedke camped, fed and cleaned up while everyone else moved the cows. The meals were always exceptionally cooked and gourmet, even in the dustiest of locations.

Kathy lost Mike on May 27, 2001, from Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency. During his five-year battle with this disease, she provided care, sitting with him through infusions and hospital stays. Kathy was the source of strength for the family.

After retirement, Kathy participated in numerous organizations that kept her busy. She was never one to let the grass grow under her feet! She served on the West Cassia Soil & Water Conservation District Board for 14 years. She was Secretary/Treasurer for 11 of those years, helping with conservation programs that supported both student and adult community education. Kathy, never one to sit still, became a certified Master Gardener, contributing to service projects such as the restoration of the Burley Caboose Garden. Kathy was also a long-time member of P.E.O. Recently, she became a certified Fit and Fall Proof Class Leader and taught classes at the Oakley Senior Center.

Kathy had a passion for quilting. You could often find Kathy at her sewing machine, working on birthday, retirement, graduation, wedding or “just because” quilts, which were all tailor-made for each person. She was a member and officer of the Mt. Harrison Quilt Guild.

Throughout her entire life, her constant source of strength was her faith in God and her affiliation with the First Presbyterian Church of Burley. Kathy was dedicated to her faith and supporting the church. We want to thank all the members that supported her throughout the years, especially Carleen Clayville and the Reverends David and Donna Henry.

Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; and her parents, Art and Madge Schorzman. She is survived by her children, Kaye (Chris) Poulton-Timm and Michael Poulton; her five grandchildren, Reece (Ellie), Jayden and Clate Poulton, and Alex and Henry Timm; her siblings, John (Kate) Schorzman, Carolyn (Craig) Wallin, and Anne Schorzman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Kathy will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, located at 2100 Burton Ave., in Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski officiating. Burial will follow at Oakley Cemetery in Oakley. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon at the Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., immediately following the graveside service.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023 preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Kathy was an avid supporter of youth and educational programs. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, you make a donation to the West Cassia Soil & Water Conservation District for educational scholarships by sending a check to West Cassia SWCD, 1361 East 16th St., Burley, ID 83318.