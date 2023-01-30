Jan. 16, 1943—Jan. 26, 2023

Kathaleen Rose Bailey, 80, born January 16, 1943 in Driggs, Idaho to Cecil and Hellen Weekes peacefully passed away on January 26, 2023. She was the fourth of nine children and a valued member of her family. Kathy spent her early years in and attended schools in Victor, Jackson, Heyburn, and Rupert.

On February 23, 1961 she met and married Jack L. Bailey. They were later sealed for all time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on May 23, 1964. To this union four children were born; Lezlie, Tami, Jack, and Bill.

Kathy was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints being baptized April 28, 1951. She enjoyed sharing her love of God and her testimony to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her hobbies included quilting, crocheting, knitting, and spending time with friends and family. Although, she worked several jobs throughout her life, her most cherished were her time as an LPN at Minidoka Memorial Hospital and having a hand in raising her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband Jack, four children: Lezlie (George) Darnell, Tami (John)

Kaiser, Jack, Jr. (Nia) Bailey, and Bill (Christy) Bailey; thirteen grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren as well as seven siblings. She was welcomed in heaven by the loving arms of her parents, a sister, and two grandsons: Skylare Scott and Skylar Ray. She will be sorely missed by all that had the opportunity to know her. Till we meet again.

The family will receive visitors at a viewing located at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, Idaho on February 2, 2023 between the hours of 5:00 pm-7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held February 3, 2023 at the LDS Chapel located at 301 S 500 W Heyburn Idaho, at 11:00 am under the direction of Hanson Mortuary visitors will be received one hour before services begin.