July 30, 1939—May 4, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Karryn Alta Hunter, 83, passed away May 4, 2023, at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Karryn was born July 30, 1939, to Adrian and Alta Neibaur in Newdale, Idaho. Karryn grew up on their family’s farm in Newdale alongside her 6 siblings. She attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. During her education she earned degrees in Art, Speech & Drama, English and Special Education.

During college she met her sweetheart Les Hunter. They were sealed for eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on June 1, 1962. Together they had 5 children: Julianne, Brian, Eric, David and Kristopher. Karryn was an educator for 38 years, with her final 24 years in the Twin Falls School District.

Karryn was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

A viewing for Karryn will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hankins Chapel, 723 Hankins Rd. N. in Twin Falls; with a viewing one hour prior to the service. To leave a condolence visit www.whitereynoldschapel.com.