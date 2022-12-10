April 12, 2007—Dec. 6, 2022

JEROME — Our Karlee Michelle Bennett went ahead of us onto her next journey on December 6, 2022. She was born in Fallon, Nevada, on April 12, 2007. At the age of 5, she resided with family in Utah. Later on, at the age of 11, she moved to Jerome, Idaho where she encountered her best friend, Megan Bennett, at Summit Elementary. Choice brought Megan and Karlee together as friends. Fate brought them together as sisters, as well as Karlee gaining her forever family.

The day Karlee ran part way across town, was the day she chose Herman and Katie, and they chose her. Karlee was the inspiration for Herman and Katie to become foster parents, in which they acquired Karlee’s new little sister, Chloe, who Karlee loved with all her heart. When asked these questions in one of her journaling books, The biggest inspiration in my life and The person who had the greatest impact on my life… she said, “My little sister” and “My sisters, Megan and Chloe.”

Karlee’s new journey with her forever family was full of fun, love and laughter. She loved all the animals, even being featured on the front page of the Times News holding her turkey “Turkey-Mom.” She enjoyed riding the cows and recently, she and Katie discovered a love for riding horses.

Karlee loved to do crafts like bead art and diamond dots. She loved to make blankets, jewelry, mini dollhouse crafts and dabbled in photography. She was an amazing writer and loved to write. She always had a journal. Also, a notebook full of inspirational and random quotes. Her favorite life quote being, “If nothing changes, nothing changes.” She loved to read Colleen Hoover books and was extremely proud of her collection. She shared a love for fast cars with her dad, Herman. The latest being a C8 Corvette. Karlee loved anything Spongebob. Late night drives and star gazing with her sister Megan meant so much to Karlee. She also loved to organize her room and watch Netflix.

As a child Karlee wanted to be a surgeon, but as she grew older that changed to her wanting to be a cool, bad ass cop.

Karlee was currently a sophomore at Jerome High School, in Jerome, Idaho. She was a friend to everybody and was known for her kindness and big personality. She loved to make people laugh and enjoy life. She always thought of others and would help where help was needed.

Karlee was employed for one year at Fat Clarence’s Pub & Grub. She prepped food, did dishes and worked the fryer. In that one year, she figured out that there was no money in prepping food, so she sought employment elsewhere. She was hired at China Garden where she then learned that waitressing was much more lucrative!! She was there for 6 months. Karlee had an incredible work ethic that made her family very proud.

Karlee was legally adopted, after 4 years of being with the Bennett family, on April 12, 2022. This was only a formality because Karlee was always a Bennett from the day they chose her.

Karlee was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Herman Bennett Sr, David Marshall and Charles Rogers.

She is survived by her parents, Herman and Katherine Bennett; sisters, Alex (Steven) Fitkin, Megan Bennett, and Chole Bennett; brothers, Wade Bennett and Jack (Shelby) Bennett.

She is also survived by Roxanne Bagley, Elizabeth Bagley and Jordan Rogers; along with grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as many friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

We would like to say our many thanks to the Twin Falls Police and Sheriff Department. Along with all the other first responders. Your compassion and warmth will be forever comforting. Thank you to Jerome High School and School District. Your support has been amazing. Thank you to all of our neighbors, our family and friends. Every bit of love and support is felt. Thank you.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jae Foundation, www.jaefoundation.com. You may also donate in Karlee Bennett’s name to the Jerome High School, https://jaefoundation.com/make-an-impac/t Please make an impact!

