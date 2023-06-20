Dec. 11, 1950—June 12, 2023

OAKLEY — Karla Rae (Finch) Cranney, 72, passed away June 12, 2023, working in the yard she loved alongside her sweetheart. Karla was born December 11, 1950, in Payson, Utah, to Ray and Leoan Finch, the youngest of three daughters. She spent her childhood in Spanish Fork, Castle Dale, and eventually Tremonton, Utah.

She graduated from Bear River High School in 1969 where she was a Hi-Stepper and participated in many other activities. Karla was a student of ballet and continued the love of dance throughout her life.

Karla attended BYU-Hawaii and then Utah State University, graduating in 1973. At Utah State, she met Doug Cranney. Doug wrote down her name during roll call and later saw her walking on campus, where she went “whipping by” and walked into the Kappa Delta house. He investigated, got her phone number, called to ask her out and she promptly turned him down! Doug persisted and they were married on September 13, 1972.

After college, they moved back to the family farm in Oakley, making it their home and joining the business with Doug’s brothers Bill and Mike. Karla had quite an adjustment, moving to a small farm town and the Cranney brothers’ wild-west way of life. She (eventually) embraced and loved it. They have made the home they built in the “rock pile” into a beautiful landscape.

Karla taught and coached at Oakley High School from 1974 to 1976, and from 1984 to 2008. Her and Doug were loyal supporters of all Oakley athletics. Karla made lifelong friends with students, teachers, and co-workers during her years of teaching.

Karla had endless energy and spent years giving service to community organizations including the Oakley Booster Club, OVAC, Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, Oakley Valley Historical Association, serving as Guardian Ad Litem, and volunteering at Cassia Regional Hospital. Most recently she was a volunteer for Intermountain Home Health and Hospice.

Karla was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many callings and capacities. She loved the gospel and the Savior and lived a Christ-like life of service.

Karla is loved dearly by her family and is adored by her grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Leoan Finch and her sister, Karen Finch Germer. She is survived by her husband, Doug, her children: Tyler (Renee) Cranney, Natasya (Chris) Jackson, Trevor (Analise) Cranney, Ali (Ammon) McBride, her 17 grandchildren: Austin, Bentley, Camden & Berlin Cranney; Jett, Trey, & Bekam Jackson; Ivy, Oliver, Tristen, Baker, & Zander Cranney; Gavin, Quincy, Parker, Bria, & Nixon McBride, and her sister, Linda Kay (Owen) Udy.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Karla Cranney Education Scholarship account at any D.L. Evans Bank location.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley with Bishop Brian Lindquist officiating, burial will follow in the Marion Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Oakley Stake Center and from 10:00 until 10:45 AM Thursday morning at the church prior to the funeral. A live webcast will be available and maintained on the Morrison Funeral Home Website, morrisonfuneralhome.net

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.