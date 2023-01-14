Karla Ann Brightwell

Oct. 10, 1955 — Jan. 8, 2023

JEROME — Karla Ann Ruberry Brightwell, age 67, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at home in Jerome surrounded by family and friends.

As the second daughter of Rodney Howard and Georgia Mae Carnahan Ruberry, Karla was born on October 10, 1955 in Gooding, Idaho. She was raised on a family farm just south of King Hill, Idaho where she learned the meaning of a good work ethic and hard work. The love of horses, dogs and cattle was her first passion.

Her education began in the King Hill School District, later graduating from Glenns Ferry High School in 1973 as Salutatorian of her class. She furthered her education by attending and graduating from the College of Southern Idaho in 1976 as a Register Nurse, her second passion.

St. Benedict’s Hospital was her first place of employment, then she worked for Dr. Sloat at his private practice and also at Family Care Physicians. As St. Benedict’s Hospital and the practices were acquired by St Luke’s Hospital, Karla remained committed to her patients and profession by transitioning to St Luke’s Jerome Medical Clinic. She was in the profession for 47 years.

In 1980, Karla married Gary Brightwell and made Jerome, Idaho their forever home. Their farm was populated with cows, horses, and many hours of irrigating. She and Gary had many adventures riding horseback or driving the razor in the hills of the back country and exploring faraway places. Three Creek was one of her favorites. During these adventures there were many mishaps that added spice to their lives together and found Karla healing from broken bones.

Karla was preceded in death by her parents, Rodney and Georgia Ruberry; nephew, Matthew Jordan; father and mother-in-law, Garland and Louise Brightwell; and brother-in-law, Dick Helsley.

As her family continues to grow, she is survived by her husband, Gary; sisters, Sherry (Rocky) Jordan of Australia and Della Snyder of Texas; sisters and brothers-in-law, Delilah and family of Hollister; Gloria and family of Hollister; Randy and family of Wyoming; Vonda and family of Jerome; and Janice and family of Jerome; nieces and nephews and families: Cheryl (Mike) Aguilera of Seattle with Jamie and Dom; Chad and Nikki Jordan of Australia with Theodore; Keily (Liam) Jefferies of Australia with Nathaniel and Charlotte; Hallie Snyder of South Carolina; Logan Snyder of Wisconsin; Erik Snyder of Georgia; Nate Helsley and family of Twin Falls; Rhonda Helsley of Jerome; and Eric and Amy Helsley of Twin Falls.

The loved ones of Karla wish to thank Dr. Irwin and the staff at St Luke’s Jerome Medical Center and Hospital and Vision Hospice for their friendship, care and support of Karla throughout this time.

A Celebration of Karla’s Life will be held at 3:00 pm, Monday, January 23, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.

The family requests that donations be made to Idaho Youth Ranch or to the American Diabetic Association in lieu of flowers. Thank you.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Karla’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.