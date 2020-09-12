× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karl Konrad Herbst

May 18, 1957 - September 4, 2020

Karl Konrad Herbst, 63, of Twin Falls passed away Friday September 4th of natural causes. He was born May 18th, 1957 in Twin Falls to Bill and Irene Herbst. Karl attended Bickel Elementary, O'leary Jr. High and Twin Falls High School.

After high school he pursued a career as a professional siding contractor. He was one of the best in the state. He also dabbled in carpentry, a Jack of all trades. He was very active in sports and excelled in Basketball and Softball. He could be heard back in the day at Harmon Park playing 3rd base yelling, “Hum Baby Hum Baby!!” at the batter up. He was quick witted like his father and always had a joke to tell. He was impressive at his voice impersonations and famously mimicked John Wayne and Paul Lynde.

Karl had a love of racing and often took “the boys” to Magic Valley Speedway. He was a known pool shark swindling side bets from his friends at the Corner pocket and playing tournaments in Jackpot. He also enjoyed silver mining in Jackpot and was pretty good at it! One of his favorite past times lately was going to bingo and pinochle with his mother and older sister.