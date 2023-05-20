Dec. 29, 1940—April 25, 2023

JEROME — Karen Joyce Haskin, 83, of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley due to complications of Diverticulitis. She was born December 29, 1940, in Burley, Idaho to Harold O. Martindale and Onda M. (Anderson) Martindale. She attended Burley High School.

Karen married Larry Haskin and they settled in Hailey, Idaho where they raised five children and were Co-owners in a western auto store for 18 years. Karen then worked for Sun Valley Co. for 12 years, and after retiring the family moved to Jerome, Idaho.

Karen was a devoted wife and loving mom, grandma, great-grandma, and great-great grandma. Karen will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Karen is survived by her children, Andy (Kim) Haskin, Koleen Drain, Mona Loveless, Karla (Kent) McBride, and Gina (Bert) Slane; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Joe (Ellen) Martindale and Jerry (Mary) Martindale; and many family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; three brothers; son-in-law, Darrell Loveless; great-grandson, Paxton; two nephews; and one niece.

Karen’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful, loving staff at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln, Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Karen’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.