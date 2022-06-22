Aug. 13, 1938—June 16, 2022

MALTA – Karen Holtman Fowles, age 83, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on June 16, 2022, at Rosetta Assisted Living, in Burley, Idaho.

Karen was born August 13, 1938, in Yost, Utah, to Edward and Reta Holtman. She was welcomed by an older brother, Kent. Growing up in Yost was the greatest childhood anyone could ever wish for. She attended school in a two-room schoolhouse in Yost from first grade through tenth grade, and graduated from River High School. By the fourth grade she was helping teach the first and second graders how to do math and read. She loved playing marbles at recess and running track, usually winning the dashes and broad jump.

Her life changed when the Earl and Helen Fowles family moved to the Wildcat Ranch in the spring of 1952. Her friendship with the Fowles family was almost instant. It was then she met the love of her life, Gary, and they were married Sept. 17, 1956, in the Logan Utah Temple. They purchased a 100-acre farm in Malta, where they raised their family.

Karen was a hard worker and learned to work at a very young age. Her dad told her she was the best boy he ever had. She grew up helping on the farm and her strong work ethic continued throughout her life. She hoed beets, picked potatoes, drove potato truck, school bus, feed truck and owned her own truck for many years hauling sugar beets, potatoes and silage. As if that wasn’t enough, she was an Insurance Agent for Farm Bureau for 33 years.

Karen was by Gary’s side throughout his 40-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She pushed him to be as active as possible and helped him maintain his independence to the end. She was her children’s and grandchildren’s greatest supporter. She was always at every event cheering them on. She loved all sports. She was an avid softball player, was on the Pomerelle Ski Patrol for 25 years and taught Pomerelle Ski School. Many memories were made playing games with friends and family, but Pinochle was a favorite. She was well known for her funny sarcastic wit by all who knew her.

Karen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held numerous callings, but her favorites were teaching the youth and the nursery.

Karen leaves behind her four children: Kerrie Lynn Dschaak (Michael) of Burley, Kyle Fowles (Sonya) of Kaysville, Utah, Melanie Bowen (Kerry) of Declo, Joseph Fowles of Cheyenne, Wyoming; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and her siblings: Phyllis Wilson (Bob), Ronald Holtman (Susan), and Marie Hitt (Tom).

She is welcomed to Heaven by her son, David; sweetheart, Gary; parents, Eddie and Reta Holtman; and brother and sister-in-law, Kent and Rochelle Holtman.

A special thank you to the staff at Rosetta Assisted Living who treated her with love and dignity to the end. Also, thank you Intermountain Homecare & Hospice Staff, especially Marcie, Wanda, Ilene, Drs. North and Romney for their compassion and love shown to our mom. Mom is truly in heaven now with Dad, David, family and friends, with her mind free and clear.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta, with Bishop Lane Schumann officiating. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, preceding the service, at the church.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.