Justin Morgan Nicholls

July 25, 1989—March 16, 2023

RUPERT—Justin Morgan Nicholls, 33, of Rupert passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 16, 2023, at home.

Justin (Mijo) was born in Blackfoot, July 25, 1989 to Katrina Dawn Dominguez Nicholls and James Mark Nicholls. He spent his youth in the Blackfoot area. He graduated from Blackfoot High School in 2008. He later made his home in the Rupert area.

Anyone close to Justin knew that he followed his dream and became a truck driver. He was able to drive for 15 years. In his younger years Justin enjoyed his time at the rodeo. He was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed tinkering with his vehicles. When not working, he enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends. He was a very passionate father, there was nothing he wouldn’t do for his children.

Justin is survived by his wife Celina Simental Nicholls; his children, Eli Morgan Nicholls, Aiden Bruce Nicholls, and Kaylani Lopez; his parents Katrina and Mark Nicholls; his siblings Joshua Nicholls (Mitch Berry), Colton Nicholls (Becca), Bridger Nicholls, and Emily Nicholls; his grandparents Karen and Tony Dominguez, and Bruce and Pat Nicholls; his nieces Isabelle Love Nicholls, Brooklyn Hope Nicholls, and Abbigail Faith Nicholls; his friend who became a brother Zack Littlejohn; his mother-in-law Silvia Simental; and many other family members and friends.

We want to thank the Littlejohn family for their love, support, and care through the years they had for Justin.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., on March 22, 2023 at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church at 802 F St. Rupert, ID 83350. Flowers and donations may be sent to Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th St., Rupert, ID 83350. Interment is at the Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, Idaho.