June Leona Potthas

When June and her Idaho family traveled it was nearly always to visit family members in California, Oregon, or Nebraska. She especially enjoyed the company of her four aunts and uncles, (Wayne’s sisters) and their families, her cousins. She loved cousin Barbara Gieg like a sister.

June’s work career began circa 1964 to earn the extra money needed for her children to attend Immanuel Lutheran School. A gunsmith’s daughter, fittingly her first job was hand-checkering woodstock at Herrett’s Gun Stocks. A few years later when this pretty, petite, stylish young lady presented herself for an interview at Sears-Roebuck, she was hired on the spot to work in the men’s department! She also ran the candy and sewing departments. Upon promotion to store sales manager, large appliances, she was personally presented an award at The Sears Tower (Chicago,IL) for the first woman in Sears history to hold that position!

June transitioned careers with the 1984 purchase of the Interstate Battery System of ID distributorship. Doing so, she became the first female distributor in the history of Interstate Battery System of America! This was not to be her last award or milestone. The most recent IBS of America recognition reads, “IBS of Idaho entered into an elite group of Distributors known as the ‘Million Unit Club’.” With her son, Mike, working alongside, she was very proud of this achievement. June always expressed a genuine interest in the lives and well-being of her employees throughout the years. June loved her IBS life! Fellow distributors became lifelong friends. June and her companion, Jerry, traveled to every IBS convention and meeting across America. She looked forward to the next convention just as one was ending.