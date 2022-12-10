Sept. 9, 1943—Dec. 7, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Julina (Lyons) Curtis, 79, of Twin Falls, ID, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley of natural causes. Julina was born September 9, 1943 in Burley, ID to Ivan Edward Lyons and Ruth (Smith) Lyons at the family home.

She was the youngest of seven children; Kent Ivan Lyons, Yvonne Low, K Lyman Lyons, Annette Wilson, Barton Edwin Lyons, and Lamont Smith Lyons. Julina grew up in Burley, ID and graduated from Burley High School in 1961.

She attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah where she met her husband, Lowell Byron Curtis. They were married on July 17,1964 in the Idaho Falls Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple.

Julina and Lowell moved back to the family ranch in Driggs, Idaho. They owned and operated the—C Cattle Ranch there for 41 years before relocating to a ranch in Twin Falls County, Idaho. Julina was an expert homemaker, ranch cook, hay raker, and supporter to her family in all of their endeavor’s. She was an avid reader and loved to travel, especially to church history sites.

Julina and Lowell were blessed with four children: Brenda and Stacy Lerwill, Tetonia, Idaho; Cary and Stephanie Curtis, Rupert, Idaho; Brett and Suzanne Curtis, Brigham City, Utah; Katie and Wesley Panter, Hollister, Idaho. Julina and Lowell’s life has been greatly enriched by their 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Julina was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many callings and led her family with great faith.

On December 19, 2022 funeral services will be held at 11 am in Hollister, Idaho, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, 2718 E US-93 Twin Falls, ID 83301, with viewing 1 hour prior from 10 to 10:45. Interment will follow on December 20, 2022 at the Victor, Idaho Cemetery at 11 am. Those that would like to visit with the family are invited to join them back at the Tetonia Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building after the graveside services, for a warm place out of the Teton Valley weather.

A recording of Julina’s funeral service will be available to view on “whitereynoldschapel.com” on her obituary page, Monday, December 19, 2022 at 5:00 pm. Funeral services for Julina are under the direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.