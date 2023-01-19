Julie Oppedyk

July 14, 1977—Jan. 13, 2023

On January 13, 2023 Julie lost her battle with cancer. She was born on July 14, 1977 in Twin Falls, Idaho to George And Sandy Oppedyk. She joined her brother, George Oppedyk, Jr. She grew up on a dairy farm in Buhl, Idaho where she acquired a natural love of all animals. She graduated from Twin Falls High School and went on to Portland to continue her education. She moved to Boston to begin a career as a Paralegal with her faithful traveling companion, Nikki the cat. Later she moved back to the Magic Valley and began a new career as a dispatcher for the Twin Falls Police Department. After many years of service, she relocated to the Spokane area where she worked as a dispatcher for the Post Falls Police Department.

She married Chris Haynes in May 2016 and they resided in Cheney, WA with a house full of much-loved and very spoiled pets.

Most recently Julie went to work for Inland Power as a dispatcher. There are no words to describe the kindness she received from the people she worked with there and considered them family. Thank you, Jeannie.

Throughout her life wherever Julie lived and worked she made amazing friends and life long relationships. Her work was extremely important to her. Julie worked to achieve excellence in everything she did and received several awards that reflected her performance.

The family would like to thank everyone for their generosity in Julie’s time of need. A special thank you to Nicole and Scott, Lisa and Jon (Yawn).

Julie is a beautiful person and her sense of humor and kindness will never be forgotten.

Celebration of life pending.