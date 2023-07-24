Nov. 11, 1994—July 15, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Julie Elaine Griffin was born in Kingman, Arizona, on November 11, 1994, to her parents Jennifer Hazlett and Jeff Griffin, and passed away on July 15, 2023, in Twin Falls, Idaho, from injuries sustained in car accident.

Julie grew up in Arizona, relocating to Nevada in 2008, where she graduated from Battle Mountain High School. She moved to Twin Falls in 2013, attending College of Southern Idaho on scholarship majoring in Social Work. She deepened her passion for caring for others when she started working at SL Start in 2013, and she has been a caregiver at MDC Magic Valley since 2019.

Julie was the loving mother to Kimberlynn Elaine Patterson (22 months) who was the light of her life. She is survived by her mother and step-father, Jennifer and Ernie Hazlett and her brother, Mason Hazlett. She had guardianship of two special children whom she loved liked her own, Flor Muralles Mars and Francisco Muralles. She is also survived by her father and many extended family members.

In the months preceding her death, Julie’s smile reflected the happiness and love she shared with her fiance, Bet Bergstrom and son, Keaton.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Katie and Carl Blair, and her aunt and uncle, Sharon Blair and Steve Blair.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Twin Falls Reformed Church located at 1631 Grand View Drive N. with Lead Pastor, Chuck Swoboda officiating.