November 11, 1994 – July 15, 2023

TWIN FALLS — A beloved mother, daughter and wife passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on July 15, 2023.

Julie was born in Kingman, Arizona, on November 11, 1994 to Jennifer Hazlett (Blair) and Jeffery Griffin. She spent many years of her life with her grandma, growing up in parts of Arizona. She had lived in Arizona until about age 14 and then moved to Las Vegas. She then spent time living in Winnemucca, Nevada and eventually ended up in Battle Mountain, Nevada.

During her time in Battle Mountain, Nevada she graduated from the Battle Mountain High School in 2013. She worked for a daycare there before moving to Twin Falls, Idaho to pursue her dreams of becoming a social worker. In Twin Falls she attended the College of Southern Idaho. Julie became a Lead Direct Support Specialist at S.L. S.T.A.R.T for many years before transferring to MDC Magic Valley with two of her greatest clients.

She shared 3.5 years with her long time friend Jocelyn Ramirez. Towards the end of 2018 she began a life with Patricia Patterson and two children Flora and Francisco. They added another child of their own September 30, 2021 before getting married on October 1, 2021 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Julie’s loving and caring nature endeared her to many people and her absence will be felt not only by her family, but her numerous friends and aquaintances. She had a passion for helping others and advocating for them.

She loved crafting and enjoyed baking. Julie’s light only shed a short time on this earth, too short for all of us, but during that time she illuminated spirits, brightened our days and brought joy and laughter to our lives. Julie was known for having a big heart and lighting up the whole room with her smile. We love you Julie and we will not ever let your memory go. You will forever be in our hearts.

Julie is survived by her wife, Patricia Patterson, her daughter, Kimberlynn Patterson, mother, Jennifer Lee Hazlett (Blair), father, Jeffery Daniel Griffin, step-mother, Carolyn Griffin, step-father, Ernie Hazlett, little brother, Mason Hazlett, sister, Alexis Ann Griffin, step-sister, Annanoelle Holding, step-brother, Ayden M. DeVries, father-in-law, Don Patterson, sister-in-law, Tyra Crowley, brother-in-law, Ryan Henstock, fraternal grandparents, Ann and Clarence Griffin, fraternal aunts, Teelah Tucker and Kelly Underwood as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Julie is preceded in death by her maternal grandma, Kathleen Blair and papa, Carl Blair, her uncle, Steve Blair, her aunt, Sharon Blair and mother-in-law, Kimberly Kay Crowley.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Christian School located at 960 Eastland Drive in Twin Falls, with a meal following.

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to her daughter Kimberlynn via trust fund. Please contact Patricia Patterson for bank information, thanks.