May 28, 1997—Feb. 3, 2023

JEROME — Julia Ann Swenson, 25, of Jerome, Idaho returned to her heavenly home peacefully in her sleep, Friday, February 3, 2023 after a courageous 2 1/2 year battle with Leukemia.

Julia was born May 28, 1997 in Twin Falls to Mark and Melonie Swenson. She was a month early with a condition that required surgery and she experienced her first medical miracle when only one day old. After two weeks in NICU, she was home, the first girl after a string of four boys. Needless to say, Mom was delighted. We welcomed Julia’s little sister and best friend three years later.

Julia was the best soul of all of us. She was kind, positive and a delight to be around. She attended school in Jerome and graduated from Jerome High School in 2015. She was active in 4H (Market Beef), loved to write, ride horseback, diamond dots, her cats and was highly involved in the lives of her siblings, nieces and nephews.

Julia was renowned for the best hugs in the world!

In the midst of her cancer struggle, she managed to graduate from BYU-Idaho with a Bachelor’s degree in Humanities on December 15, 2021. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and found great comfort and joy in the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her parents; her grandma, Patricia Callen; her brothers, Jared (Beth) Swenson with children Bree, Dawn and Drake of Idaho Falls; Jacob (Emma) Swenson with children Isaac, Elora and Olivia of Jerome; James (Maryann) Swenson with new baby Gideon of Jerome; and Jarom Swenson of Idaho Falls; her sister, Janae (Michael) Baldwin of San Antonio, Texas; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins too numerous to list. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jerry Callen, Sr., and Melvin and Sharon Swenson; and by her beloved uncle, Don Swenson.

The family would like to sincerely thank the compassionate doctors and nurses of St. Luke’s Cancer Institute in Boise and Twin Falls. We would also like to thank the hundreds of people who have donated funds, time, food, prayers and thoughts to Julia and her family. We will miss Julia deeply, but we know she is free from life’s trials and pain and in a better place. We love you Juboo!

A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome 5th Ward, 50 E 100 S, Jerome, Idaho. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome 5th Ward, with Bishop Tyson Cook conducting. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Julia’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.