Judy Schierman

Oct. 30, 1934—Aug. 22, 2022

Entering the world the day before Halloween in 1934, Judy Karen Freytag lived a life defined by challenge during her youth, followed by success, abundant love and friendship in adulthood. Judy grew up in Meridian, Idaho, attending Meridian High School before attending Boise Junior College to learn Bookkeeping.

In 1956, she married Joseph Benjamin Fascilla, who had recently returned from the Korean conflict. Judy and Joe would go on to have three children, a son and two daughters, prior to their divorce in 1973. In 1974, Judy married the man who would become the love of her life, Jon Tomas Schierman, and together, they forged a life filled with activity, love and laughter that drew in all who entered their orbit.

Professionally, Judy worked for the Jerome School District for many fruitful years. Beginning as a Bookkeeper, her adept understanding of the district’s fiscal complexities led her into a role as the District Business Manager, a role she maintained through a number of superintendencies.

Judy had a gift of making people from all walks of life—and all ages—part of her family. Much as she loved her own family, she loved—and was loved by—these and others not related by blood, yet family all the same. As her children, we learned by her fine example, and tend towards similar relationships in our own lives, enriching our journeys as well. Thanks, mom.

No summation of Judy’s life would be complete without mentioning her love of games—word games, board games—but most especially, card games. Bridge, Hearts, Gin Rummy, Shanghai Rummy, Poker—the woman loved these games, and was damn good at them. Many lifelong friendships grew from the fun and competition of time spent at the card table with Judy.

In 1984, Judy suffered a severe ankle break. Not yet fifty-years-old, poor bone-setting and subsequent poor healing led to a degradation of her ankle joint that would set in motion a chain-reaction of challenges to her physical mobility that would affect the rest of her life. Through it all, she maintained an impressively good attitude, and inside her crippled body, Judy was still Judy-particularly around the game table, now that her years of hosting Easter feasts, lavish Thanksgivings and over-the-top Christmases were behind her.

Judy is preceded in death by many loved ones, but most notably, her sister, Joanne; brother, Jay; and her beloved mother and role model, Deva Alexander. Judy is survived by her loyal and loving husband of nearly 49 years, Jon; and her three children and their families: Joe (Lori) Fascilla, and Alex, Emily and Annie (Zach); Janet (John) Lothspeich, and Sarah Porter (Nick), and Tony (Sasha), Matt and Joey; and Jessica (John) Funcheon, and Elizabeth Gonzalez (Gustavo), and Mary, Luke, Katherine and Matthew Perrin.

Judy’s family would like to give special thanks to Creekside Care Center, and especially to their compassionate and capable administrator, Becky Mink, who led a team that helped make the last seven months of Judy’s life much better than it would have otherwise been. Thanks, also, to the many medical professionals and in-home caregivers who have attended to mom throughout her years of declining mobility.

A Vigil and Celebration of Life will take place at 7:00 p.m, Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome. A Funeral Mass and inurnment will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m, Monday, August 29, 2022 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave. East, Jerome.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to one of two organizations near and dear to Judy, in her honor: Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers or the Catholic Council of Women at St. Jerome’s.

Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers: https://www.giraffelaugh.org/donate/ or St. Jerome’s Catholic Council of Women: (208) 324-8794: Mailing address: St. Jerome Catholic Community Church, 216 2nd Ave. East, PO Box 169, Jerome, ID 83338.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Judy’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.