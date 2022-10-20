Jan. 29, 1945—Oct. 17, 2022

HAZELTON – On October 17, 2022, Judy Mae Zeller, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed from this world into eternity. We will miss her smile and infectious laugh.

Judy was born January 29, 1945, to Ralph Elmer “Rip” Pruett and Edith Verna Harder Martin, in Bliss, Idaho. During her early years, she enjoyed rural life and was active in school and sports at Bliss High School. It was in high school that she met the love of her life, Dale Joseph Zeller. They were married August 23, 1963, and were married for 59 years.

Soon after getting married, Judy joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was subsequently sealed to her family in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. Judy’s life was filled with service. At church she served as Primary President, Relief Society President, Seminary Teacher, and many other callings. In the community, she was a board member for the cemetery and served on the Farm Bureau for many years.

Judy had a love for reading. Her home and professional life were filled with books. She was a beloved Librarian at Valley School in Hazleton, Idaho. Judy loved sports. She loved to attend and cheer on her sons and grandsons. She was a passionate college and professional football and basketball fan. Many weekend afternoons were spent cheering on her favorite team.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph “Rip” Pruett; her mother, Edith Harder Martin; brothers, Rex Ivan and Rodney Alvin Pruett; sister, Jan Lucille Pruett; and son, Todd Alan Zeller.

Judy is survived by her husband, Dale Zeller; sons, Lonnie Zeller and Leeland Zeller; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Hazelton Ward, located at 531 Middleton Ave., in Hazelton, with Bishop Derek Romer officiating. Burial will follow at Hazelton Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received at the Hazelton Ward Church from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, preceding the funeral.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.