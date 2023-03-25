Judy Harr was reunited with her beloved husband, Don, in heaven on March 21, 2023. Born to John Terpo and Edythe Hershberger, Judy spent her formative years in Twin Falls, Idaho.

She is survived by her sister, Darlene, and brother, Don. Judy’s loving legacy lives on through her three children, Karen, Matt (Tammi), and Jenny, as well as her cherished grandchildren, Eric, Regan, Morgan, Jonas, and Bella.

Don and Judy exchanged vows on October 29, 1960 in their hometown of Twin Falls, Idaho. Throughout their lives, they shared a passion for attending various sporting events, supporting their children and eventually their grandchildren from the sidelines. Judy was particularly well-known for her spirited interactions with referees, ensuring that they were held accountable for any questionable calls.

Over the years, Judy held a variety of bookkeeping and accounting roles. Later, she contributed her talents to the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Upon retirement, Don and Judy took on the management of the Twin Falls Visitor Center, a position they both enjoyed. They dedicated themselves to promoting the beauty and attractions of their hometown, helping countless visitors make lasting memories.

Their mutual love for animals led them to foster countless dogs through PAWS Rescue, with many of these fortunate dogs becoming cherished members of the Harr family.

Judy had a great love for cooking, especially during the holidays when she brought the family together with her delicious meals. She enjoyed using cherished family recipes, keeping traditions alive during their celebrations. Judy also had a keen eye during family game nights at Christmas. She enjoyed calling out her kids and grandkids, whenever she suspected them of bending the rules. These lighthearted moments contributed to the fond memories that her family will cherish for years to come.

In addition to her dedication to her family and community, Judy was a loving and supportive friend to many. Judy’s loving and vibrant spirit will be remembered fondly, as her memory lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to PAWS Rescue, Rachel Anderson, 538 Monte Vista Dr., Twin Falls, ID 83301. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.