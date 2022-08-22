BUHL — Judy Diane Harmon was the fourth daughter born to Ace and Betty Lou (Haney) Harmon on October 28, 1955 in Monterey Park, CA . When Judy was very young, the family moved to Jackpot, NV and Judy attended first grade in the one-room schoolhouse in Contact, NV. When the school was built in Jackpot the next year, Judy and a handful of others were the first students to attend that school. Just before Judy’s 8th grade year, her family moved to Buhl, ID where Judy was later a cheerleader/mascot at Buhl HS.

Coming from a musical family, Judy and her sisters worked up songs with harmonies while doing household chores and liked to surprise their parents with them when they got home from work. The family used car rides back and forth to grandma and grandpa Haney’s house in Buhl to sing together, and Ace was known, on occasion, to show off his little girls’ talents by having them sing in public. These musical roots ran deep and music was a hallmark of her life. For many years she sang in church and was part of the Singing Christmas Tree and the Magic Valley Jubilee.

When Judy was twenty, she met Lyle, who became the love of her life for the next forty-six years. Together they raised a family, traveled, camped, and enjoyed life with one another. Judy was a loving mother to her children, Jenna, Steve, and Matthew as well as her son-in-law, Mike and daughter-in-law, Stacy—always serving, advising, and spending time with them. She adored her four granddaughters, Grace, Allie, Stevie, and Maeve, and they adored her as well. They loved her silly side, her great sense of humor, and her attentiveness to them.

One of the gifts that Judy shared with others was hospitality. Judy loved to host events in her home for family and friends, and her home was often the gathering place for holidays and celebrations. One of her favorite sayings was “Everyone deserves a plate”, and she loved serving people on beautiful dishes around a lovely table. These gatherings were full of laughter, good food, and music.

No doubt, Judy would say that the most important aspect of her life was her faith in Jesus. She was a beautiful woman of God who loved the Lord and others. Her family takes comfort in her faithfulness, believing she is in Heaven with her Savior and her loved ones who passed before her, especially her son, Steve, and her parents.

Judy is survived by her husband, Lyle, her children Jenna (Mike) Bailey, Matthew (Stacy) McClimans, her granddaughters, her sisters Sharyn Poggi, Kris Stone, and Carol Chriswell, her half-sister, Sandee Egbert, as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

Services will be Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 3:00 at Rosenau’s Funeral Home.