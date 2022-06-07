Sept. 23, 1935—June 1, 2022

Judith Reve (Moss) Tortel of Jerome, Idaho, passed away June 1, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born on September 23, 1935, to Steeley L. Moss and Ferne Reve (Kalland) Moss. Judy was raised on a farm north of Jerome. She attended grade school at Pleasant Plains and graduated from Jerome High School in 1953.

After graduation, Judy married Paige Tortel—together they farmed in North Jerome. Judy was a great multitasker. She was able to maintain a spotless home while she worked on the farm, drove tractors, and bailed hay. Paige and Judy later divorced. Judy met Lonnie Martin and they enjoyed more than 50 years together.

Jerome Implement hired Judy as their Bookkeeper—she worked there more than 20 years. Judy was a valuable asset for Moss Greenhouses and worked there for many years. She left family members and employees with fond memories. She was known for being a firecracker who kept everyone on their toes. She would work anyone under the benches in the greenhouses and was a person about whom everyone shares wonderful stories. She retired in the early 2000’s.

She and Lonnie spent most of their time at Magic Reservoir, at their home in Bullhead City, AZ, and watching the grandkids and great grandkids grow up.

Judy Tortel is survived by her brother, DeWitt (Carolyn) Moss: sons, Errow (Cindy) Tortel, Myles (Venita) Tortel; grandchildren, Evan (Heather) Tortel (Emry and Brinley), Reve Tortel, Royce Tortel; step-son, Jeffrey (Trinity) Martin (Ivory); step-daughter, Desiree Jacobsen (Sydney, Taylor and Brayden); nephews, Kevin (Dana) Moss, and Gregory Moss. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Steeley Moss and Ferne Moss Atwood and Lonnie Martin.

Celebration of Judy’s life is scheduled at The Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome, ID on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Luncheon will follow. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.