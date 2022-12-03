Judith G. Wall

Sept. 15, 1942—Nov. 20, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Judi Wall, 80, of Twin Falls, entered into eternity with Jesus on November 20, 2022, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Her first born son, Mark Merritt, was born in Salt Lake City. He went to school in Star Valley, Wyoming where he lived with his adoptive parents. He is married to Gaylene Merritt and they have six children, Brock, Lawson, Kasey, Breyden, Neleha and Kian. Kasey is married to Megan and they have two children Grayson and Lincoln, making Judi a Great Grandma.

Her second born son is Michael Wall who was born in Lancaster, California and is married to Laura Wall. They have two children Hailey and Bradley.

Judi graduated from CSI Nursing School in 1979 and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at Magic Valley Regional Hospital for 30 years. She was known by many in the medical profession and loved by most. The comments we find most common in memories shared of Judi, are that she was a “spitfire”, “Firecracker”. She spoke her mind and was honest to a fault. She was a true friend to many and a loving mother and grandmother to us.

Judi is preceded in death by her mother, Valera Getz and her father, Howard Getz.

Judi arranged for her funeral/celebration of life prior to her death. In keeping with her wishes her ashes will be placed with her parents in Tremonton Utah.

Judi also noted that in lieu of flowers she would prefer donations be made to either St Jude’s Children Hospital or your local Humane Society. She so dearly adored children and animals, especially dogs.

Our family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the entire staff at Heritage Assisted Living where Judi resided the last couple years of her life. As well as all those who assisted with her medical needs.

A Celebration of Life is planned to take place on at 2:00 pm December 10, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls. Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com.