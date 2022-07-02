Judith Fredenhagen

Feb. 27, 1945—April 9, 2022

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Judith “Judy” Ann Fredenhagen (Douds, Forbes), 77, lost her five and a half years battle with dementia on April 9, 2022. Judy was born in Boise, Idaho the middle daughter of Carl and Ada Fredenhagen on February 27, 1945.

Judy grew up in the Boise area as a farm girl learning hard work at a young age. She attended Borah High School and graduated from Gem State Academy in Caldwell in 1963. She, also, attended Walla Walla College in Washington.

She married Steve Douds on July 1, 1966 and had three children during that marriage—Tony Douds, Kimberly (Douds) Champagne and Stephanie (Douds) Cunningham. They divorced in 1988.

Judy knew hard work. She began as a typist at Industrial Indemnity Insurance and worked her way up to an Underwriter. No job was beneath her and she always did whatever it took to support her family. She never met a stranger and would know everyone’s names and stories before she left the room.

She loved her family fiercely and always was up to getting into trouble. Family and friends can attest to the fact Judy was fun to be around. Her gardens and yard were the envy of all—she could grow anything and really enjoyed being outside in nature.

Right around her divorce with Steve she decided to take a job in California with Maryland Casualty and a new adventure began with her moving to Los Angeles, Sacramento, Turlock and finally to Modesto before moving back home to Idaho.

She and her second husband, Ken Forbes ended up moving to Buhl, Idaho in 1998 and divorced in 2013. In 2017, we started losing Judy to the awful disease of dementia and she moved to Montana to be closer to her daughter, Stephanie. As much as they tried to keep the disease from taking her away she was not able to remember her family for the last two years. It is a horrible goodbye.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her beautiful daughter-in-law, Gena (Orlandi) Douds and many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her three children, Tony Douds of Hughson, CA, Kimberly (Dennis) Champagne of Meridian, ID, and Stephanie (Darren) Cunningham of Livingston, MT as well as her sisters, Becky (George) Wonenberg of Quartzite, AZ and JoAnn (Lynn) Haroldsen of Meridian ID. Her many grandchildren will miss her, Jessica (Sam) Bratton of Waterford, CA, Danielle Little, of Keyes, CA, Natasha (Mike) Jack of Nampa, ID, Jeffrey Champagne of Nampa, ID, Molly Cunningham and Ripley Cunningham of Livingston, MT.

Judy was truly a wonderful person who touched many lives and enjoyed life to the fullest until the disease robbed us of her. We will miss the woman that could always find the fun. Judy will be buried at the Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 10:30 AM with a reception to immediately following at the Caldwell Elks Lodge. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com