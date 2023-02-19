Juanita Carol DeVall

June 24, 1947 - Feb. 16, 2023

RUPERT - Juanita Carol DeVall, 75, of Rupert, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at her home. She was under the care of Horizon Hospice and her loving family.

Juanita was born June 24, 1947, in Wendell, ID, to Oscar Bartlett and Carrie Alice Mink Bartlett. She grew up and attended schools in Buhl, ID, and graduated from Buhl High School in 1965. She attended Cosmetology School at Beauty Arts Academy earning her Cosmetology License which she maintained for over 57 years.

On May 20, 1966, she married Jim DeVall of Filer in Buhl, ID. She had three children, Brent, Wesley and Gina. She was self-employed and also worked for several Beauty Shops over the years. She was loved by her cliental and maintained long time relationships. She also served alongside of her husband as a Pastors Wife when he went to Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, CO, and they had church ministries at Middleton Church of the Nazarene in Middleton, ID, and Bethel Church of the Nazarene in Yakima, WA. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, setting up crafts and ministering alongside her husband. In later years her and Jim would minister at churches, work odd jobs and had a Vegetable//Fruit stand in front of their house.

She was a longtime member of the Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed crafts, gardening, canning and going to estates sales. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she would see almost every day. Juanita had an infectious sense of humor and positive attitude. Everyone who met her was impacted by how sweet she was and how giving she was.

Juanita is survived by her husband, Jim DeVall; sons: Brent (Kim) DeVall of Kuna, ID, and Wesley (Crystal) DeVall of Tucson, AZ; and daughter, Gina (Aaron) Hart of Burley, ID; sister, Arlene (Johnny) Kiser of Hagerman, ID; sister, Maxine (Dean) Haumont of Buhl, ID; sister, Mary (Barry) Buckendorf of Salt Lake City; eleven grandchildren: James DeVall, Alyssa (Kody) Martsch, Ericka DeVall, Derrick DeVall, Cory DeVall, Tyler Bichlmeier, Matthew DeVall, Katelyn DeVall, Lee Ann Hart, Mackenzie DeVall and Kendall Hart; four great-grandchildren: Jase Martsch, Maddox Martsch, Hannah Martsch and Hattie Richmond.

She was preceded in death by her father, Oscar Bartlett; mother, Carrie Bartlett; sister, Jackie Jensen; brother, Ralph Bartlett; brother, Alvin Bartlett; half-brother Marvin Bartlett.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Kimberly Church of the Nazarene in Kimberly, ID. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the Filer Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.