Joyce Ward Sweep

June 1, 1942 - April 17, 2022

Joyce Ward Sweep passed away peacefully in Ogden, Utah, on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the age of 79.

Joyce was born June 1, 1942, to Art M. and Beth Parish Ward in Burley, Idaho. She grew up loving life on her family's ranch in Elba, Idaho, where she attended a one-room schoolhouse. She was an excellent student and loved to tell how she only missed one spelling word in school. Her love for horses took her to compete in the Cassia County Rodeo as a queen contestant in 1958. She graduated from Raft River High School in 1960, and went on to graduate from Utah State University with a degree in Secondary English Education.

Joyce taught school in Burley where she met and married Don Sweep. Over their 55 years of marriage, they lived in Burley, Idaho; Washington DC; Coeur d' Alene, Idaho; Shoshone, Idaho; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Rock Springs, Wyoming; Caldwell, Idaho, and back to Burley where they retired.

Joyce's greatest love was her family and raising her children. She loved the roles of Mom's taxi, baseball scorekeeper, swim club officer, soccer mom, and more. She spent countless hours behind the wheel to watch her kids in all their activities across the state of Wyoming. Her children knew she was always there for them.

Her other big loves were the talents with which she was blessed and which she developed early in her life. Sewing, ceramic painting, porcelain doll making, knitting, crocheting, playing the piano, and cooking occupied much of her time. She enjoyed projects where she could use her talents to serve others. She was proud of her work making dresses for the youth for the Twin Falls Temple Cultural Celebration. And, her grandchildren certainly loved all the blankets, dresses, and stuffed animals she made for them.

Joyce was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was proud of her pioneer heritage. Serving in the Relief Society, the Young Women's, and Sunday school were some of her responsibilities as well as serving as an organist, pianist, and music chairman for much of her life.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Donald; daughter, Kristi (Jon) Marr; son, Justin (Angela) Sweep; and daughter, Rena (Cheston) Wittwer. She has seven grandchildren: Benjamin Marr, Caden Sweep, Kayla Wittwer, Kira Marr, Jaxon Sweep, Lexi Wittwer, and Adelyn Sweep. She is also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul Ward; and sister, Carol Warren.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Springdale 2nd Ward, located at 519 E. 200 S., of Burley. Family and friends will be received at the Church for a viewing from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Elba.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.