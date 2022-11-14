Jan. 1, 1936 - Nov. 11, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Joyce S. Everett, 86, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022, at her son's home in Pittsburgh, PA.

She was born on January 1, 1936, in Twin Falls, the daughter of the late Dale and Wanda Wildman and beloved wife of the late Newt Everett.

Loving mother of: Dale (Beth), Art (Kay), and the late Cindy (Don) Mitton and Mark Everett. She is survived by 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Private arrangements were entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, Pittsburgh, PA.

