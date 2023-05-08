Sept. 13, 1935—April 29, 2023

HAGERMAN — We are sad to announce that Joyce Snapp, of Hagerman, Idaho, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at North Canyon Hospital in Gooding, Idaho.

Joyce was born in Lexington, Nebraska, on September 13, 1935. Her parents, Homer L. and Marvel Medley Mesler, were overjoyed with this daughter, and gave her the name of Joyce Jeanine Mesler.

Joyce began playing piano at 6 years of age. Her favorite instruments to play over the years became Piano, Organ, and strangely enough, Cornet. When Joyce became a Public School Music teacher, she eventually taught all instruments except violin, and she taught and directed choirs.

In 1963, Joyce met an elementary school teacher named Billy Snapp. Her friends and his friends got them together to go bowling. That event became the start of something big for them. Joyce and Bill were married on August 19, 1964, in Logan, Utah. Their first home together in Hagerman was a cabin on the river by the bridge.

Besides music, animals were a great love of Joyce’s.

Joyce is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years—Bill Snapp; her sister-in-law—Ardena Snapp (Rupert); cousins—Dennis Mesler (Boise) and Karen Wyatt (Arizona); niece-in-law—Sheryl Riding (West Jordan, Utah); Susan Hunsaker (Rigby); nephews-in-law—Jay Snapp (Springville, Utah), Gary Craner (Boise), Calvin Craner (Idaho Falls), Steven Snapp (Bellevue) and Larry Snapp (Denver, Colorado).

Besides her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by: her sisters-in-law—Nan Craner and Ina Anderson; and her brothers-in-law—Robert Snapp and Gene Snapp.

Special appreciation is extended to all those who loved and cared for Joyce, especially Rosario and Roman Martinez, Jennifer Cortez, Pat and Robin Windes, Suzanne Perron, Craig and Kathy Laughlin, and the entire staff of Snake River Grill.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., with a prior visitation at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the United Methodist Church, 270 Salmon Street East, Hagerman, Idaho.

Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

