Jan. 10, 1995—May 10, 2023

CALDWELL — Joshua Anthony Michael Fitzgerald Davis, 28, of Caldwell, Idaho, passed away May 10, 2023, due to injuries sustained in a longboarding accident.

Josh was born January 10, 1995, in Burley, Idaho, to Joseph Fitzgerald and Sherry Tolman. In 2003 at age 8, he was adopted by his grandparents, Shirley and Mike Davis of Jerome, Idaho.

Throughout Josh’s life he loved being able to help others, and during his school years he was involved in Demolay. When he graduated in 2013, Josh joined the Idaho Army National Guard and continued helping others through the Helping Hands Organization.

During his free time, Josh enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gaming with friends, helping with his dad’s, Joe, cabin project in Cascade, and spending time with family, friends, and anyone he held close to him.

Josh is survived by his daughter, Caelyn Mills; parents, Mike and Shirley Davis; biological mom, Sherry (John) Tolman; biological dad, Joe (Hope) Fitzgerald; sisters, Megan Fitzgerald, Brittany (Jon) Campbell, Megan Gamel, and Samantha Tolman; brothers, Miles Tolman and Aidan Gamel; adopted siblings, Pauline Braden, Donna (Boyd) Hubbard, Tommy (Becky) Briggs, and Dwight (Penny) Briggs; and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his Grandpa Briggs; Grandma and Grandpa Armbrister; Grandma and Grandpa Davis; Grandma and Grandpa Tolman; and Great-Grandma and Great-Grandpa Briggs.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Rock Creek Park, 2780 US Highway 30, Twin Falls. This will be a potluck lunch, please bring a dish to share and seating for yourself and your family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Joshua Davis Memorial Fund at Idaho Central Credit Union to assist the family. Donations may also be made to his daughter’s, Caelyn Mills, educational fund at CapEd Credit Union.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Josh’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.