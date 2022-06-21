Nov. 2, 1934—June 18, 2022

RICHFIELD — Joseph LaRae Brown, 87, a resident of Richfield, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 with his family by his side in Richfield.

LaRae was born on November 2, 1934 in Richfield, the son of Jim and Ethel Brown. He was raised in Richfield and had a strong work ethic and began working as a young boy. He began herding cows at the age of 6. He continued to do many jobs throughout his childhood such as pumping gas at the Richfield Motor Service. At age 16 LaRae quit school and went to work on the welding crew for the railroad. Two years later in 1951, his father opened up a service station – Brownie Service and Repair, and LaRae worked alongside his dad.

Around this time, he met the love of his life – Mary Heck, and the two were married on December 11, 1953. He went to work at Pope’s Service Station. While working at Pope’s, LaRae and Mary had three children and moved from town to the farm where they would reside for the rest of their lives together. He then went to work at the canal company as a ditch rider. LaRae then went to work at the Richfield Schools as a bus mechanic, bus driver and maintenance man. He was very loved by many students and families at the Richfield Schools. LaRae went back to the canal company – first as a ditch rider and then as a mechanic in the shop. LaRae continued to farm and milk cows during this time. Throughout his life, LaRae was never too busy to stop and help anyone.

LaRae was loved by all his family and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The pain of losing him is only softened by the knowledge that he is reunited with his love – Mary.

LaRae was preceded in death by his wife Mary; his parents Jim and Ethel Brown; his brother Jimmy (Alberta) Brown; his sister Nadine Hilderbrand; two infant siblings; and one great-grandson Adler Brauburger.

He is survived by his sister Maxine (Dwaine) Stirton; his sons – Rick (Kari) Brown and Dave (Cheryl) Brown; his daughter Connie (Harvey) Brauburger; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Richfield Cemetery in Richfield.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.