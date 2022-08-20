June 4, 1941—Aug. 15, 2022

RUPERT — Joseph Fowler, 81, of Rupert passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. I was born June 4, 1941 in Oakley, Idaho, the oldest of four children of Joseph Clinton Fowler and Alta (Anderson) Fowler Clark. I grew up in Rupert and was a 1959 graduate of Minico High School.

Following graduation I joined the U.S. Marine Corps. I excelled in Boot Camp, shooting high expert of the rifle range and was meritoriously promoted at its completion. Following military service I spent 4 years as a firefighter in California with the Division of Forestry. It tried a number of vocations over the years but enjoyed my 12-years as Sports Editor/Photographer for newspapers in Idaho and Alaska the most.

I also spent 3 years as Office Manager on Alaska’s North Slope during construction of the oil pipeline from 1974-77. My final 20 years of employment was spent as a retail automotive salesperson in the Mini-Cassia area before retiring. I enjoyed all aspects of the outdoors including hunting/fishing and just “seeing what I could see”. Living in Alaska I enjoyed moose hunting and fishing for “the big ones”. The outdoors served as my aspirin in life’s headaches. I loved animals and was able to earn the trust of most. For many, their survival depended on me. At one time or another I raised coyotes, hawks, deer, gamebirds, a raccoon, and several squirrels to name but few. I was however partial to domestic dog buddies Valley, Chico, and Linus. I took pride in my yard and the many flowers and pulling weeds with my love and companion Dolores.

I enjoyed simple things in life and just “being”. Taking long drives with Dolores, pulling weeds, and hauling rock from the mountains to enhance our yard. Perhaps the most unique experience I had was my involvement as newspaperman in the now famous Alaskan Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. A l,000-mile camping trip!! I was one of two writers to “cover” the running of the first two races in 1973-74. Flying in a bush plane I reported on all aspects of the unique races for three weeks “out on the trail”.

In 1970 I became a father when my daughter Stacey was born to my marriage. In 1993 I married my companion, best friend, and fishing partner Dolores (Davila) Fowler. With her came three grown stepsons John, Joel, and Jeremiah Baker. A fine catch for me!! I will miss this great lady who was a source of strength and happiness for me as we shared the adventures of life together.

I’lll be waiting “Lady” fishing pole in hand in the big fishing hole in the sky!! I was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert.

I was preceded in death by my parents, a stepfather Harlan Clark, and a sister, Diane Sells. I am survived by my wife Dolores, my children John, Joel, Jeremiah, and Stacey and seven grandchildren.

A Gathering and Recitation of the Rosary will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. The Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. also on Tuesday at the church. Urn burial will take place at the Rupert Cemetery following the Memorial Mass. Service arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.