1931 - 2022

Joseph Donald "Don" Everton, born March 31, 1931 in Logan, Utah, to Rulon and Constance Everton passed away peacefully with his wife of 72 years Lenore by his side. He was surrounded by his family and much-loved dog Mandy.

He was raised in Logan, Utah and moved to Twin Falls, Idaho to finish High School in 1949. He enlisted in the Army 101st Airborne in 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1954.

He married the love of his life Lenore Arlene Rodger in 1950. They went on to have three children Donna Jo Klein, Steven Ray Everton (Valerie) and Susan Rebecca Everton. He was the proud grandfather to Angie Baker (Lou), Christy Bakeman (Rick), Joe Berria and Ben Berria, great-grandfather to Chase and McKenzie Cannon and Allison and Lizzie Baker and great-great-grandfather to Oak Lee Cannon.

Don joined his father's mattress manufacturing business Everton Mattress Factory in 1955 and remained President until 1994 when his son Steve took over the business.

Don was an avid golfer, racquetball player and fisherman and enjoyed his retirement by going to Tucson every year with his wife. His biggest enjoyment was fly fishing (rowing the boat) with his son Steve.

Don and Lenore were very involved in their Baptist church. They helped build Eastside Southern Baptist Church from the ground up. Don loved the lord and was a very generous and giving man. He never wanted any recognition for what he did.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Rulon and Connie Everton, his sister Jackie Everton Murri and brother Larry Everton.

The family wishes to give special thanks to the "Angels" that took care of him in his last years. Lisa Small, his niece and caregiver were by his side to the very end. Her patience, compassion and love for Dad was above and beyond and we will forever be grateful. Harrison's Hope Hospice was always there when we needed them, and their nurses and caretakers were wonderful. Comfort Keepers and Home Watch Caregivers were very capable and compassionate to work with.

Services will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel on 2466 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, Idaho. A luncheon will be served at a location to be announced at the service.