June 4, 1971 ~ November 1, 2020
Joseph Don Harris, 49, of Meridian passed away on November 1, 2020 after a long and courageous 21-year battle with ALS.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd. in Meridian on Thursday, November 5th. To leave remembrances for Joe’s family please visit his webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. In lieu of flowers, Joe requests that you donate to your favorite charity or to the local food bank.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.