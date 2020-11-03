 Skip to main content
Joseph Don Harris
June 4, 1971 ~ November 1, 2020

Joseph Don Harris, 49, of Meridian passed away on November 1, 2020 after a long and courageous 21-year battle with ALS.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd. in Meridian on Thursday, November 5th. To leave remembrances for Joe’s family please visit his webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. In lieu of flowers, Joe requests that you donate to your favorite charity or to the local food bank.

