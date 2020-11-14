Jonathan K. Alldritt

In 1995, Jonathan and Imogene semi-retired. He wanted to slow down but still have something to do. That year he purchased another 75 acre farm. While he turned the farm responsibilities over to Don and Janaye, he continued to work as much as he wanted. He and Imogene spent time with their children and grandchildren. They traveled throughout Europe, England, and the United States. His favorite place was Alaska—halibut fishing with friends.

Jonathan is remembered by his family and friends for his dedication to God, his family, and his farm. He was an independent man. He was a person of strength, determination, and generosity. He quietly helped and supported anyone in need—giving fresh corn, potatoes, beef, and finances to others – without ever expecting anything in return. He financed several young men’s education to Bible College. He believed in the restoration of others by welcoming them to his farm for a time of healing. He was a role model to many young men who spent summers working on his farm. He taught them about God, being a responsible man, husband, and father. To be around him was to work hard, laugh, and to love him. He was known for his sense of humor and his grin. You knew he liked you – if he teased you. He was generous, faithful, and loyal.