May 3, 1957—April 15, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Jon W. Maughan, age 65, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away suddenly at St. George Regional Hospital on April 15, 2023. The family is deeply saddened by his unexpected death.

Jon is survived by his loving wife, Linda; four children: Courtnie Stringham (Luke), Eric, Lindsey and Brett (Laura); three precious grandchildren; and siblings: Kristin, Diana, Saralee, Jeff, Lena, and Peter.

Jon was born on May 3, 1957, in Preston, Idaho, to Connie and Webster Maughan. Jon went to Preston High School where he thoroughly enjoyed playing football, basketball and golf and spending time with his family and friends. He served a mission to Sapporo, Japan for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He attended Brigham Young University where he met and fell in love with his wife, Linda. They were married in Logan Temple in 1981. They raised their family in Twin Falls, Idaho, and built a wonderful life there.

Jon enjoyed a 40-year career as an Agricultural Financial Lender, Manager and Director where he served the needs of the agricultural community and made life-long bonds. Jon believed in working hard.

Jon had a generous heart and was always ready to serve his family, friends and neighbors in ways big and small. Jon also believed in playing hard. He could often be found on the golf course and pickleball court. He could make you laugh with a well-told story, and he always had a sweet treat ready to share. He deeply loved his family, and he will be greatly missed.

As retirement grew closer and plans were discussed, one theme kept coming up—you never know what life will bring and the joy of life is found in the journey. Jon had a wonderful journey and spent his years enjoying his children, grandchildren, family and friends. He was fond of saying he lived a good, long life, although those close to him wished he could have had more time. The Savior’s love has been a comfort during this difficult time.

The family is hosting a viewing and funeral service at 824 Caswell Ave. W, Twin Falls, Idaho. The viewing will be on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 6:00–7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 9:00-9:45 a.m. The funeral service will be on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Wellsville Cemetery in Utah following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a cause that was close to Jon’s heart, Voices Against Violence: vavmv.org/donate-now.