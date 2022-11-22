July 18, 1942 – Nov. 15, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Jon Carl Osban, 80, passed away at home in Twin Falls, ID, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, after battling heart failure for several years. Jon was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Jon was born to Floyd and Marie Osban in Moab, UT, on July 18, 1942. He was one of eleven children, having four brothers and six sisters. He spent most of his childhood growing up in Lamar, CO. After graduating high school in Lamar, Jon began a long career holding various positions in retail sales. He soon met his future wife, Dona, and they were married on June 11, 1961, in Lamar.

Jon loved his family very much and enjoyed spending time with them. He was an avid golfer. As a member of the Jerome Country Club for over 35 years, he was a friend to everyone he met. He especially loved being with his close friends while they played their regular golf rounds each week. Jon loved to coach his favorite football teams from the comfort of his easy chair.

Jon is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dona; his sons, Doug (Dee Dee) Osban of Beverly Hills, FL, and Jeff (Kellie) Osban of Boise, ID; his grandchildren, Mike (Kristin) Osban, Hillary (Brett) Bohannon, Grayson Osban, and Matt Osban; his brother, Leon (Martha) Osban; and his sisters, Beth Baker, Nickie Bruce, Jean Kirby, Faye (Ed) Deboard, Joan (Gene) McGinnis, and Ilene (Doug) Daffern.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Marie, and his brothers, Dick, Raye, and Chris.

We want to express our many thanks and appreciation to the healthcare workers at Visions Hospice. They took exceptional care of Jon and provided much needed support and comfort during many critical occasions. Steve, Buffy, Geri, and many other nurses helped Jon to cope in his last few years with respect and dignity.

In lieu of services the family will hold a private celebration of life at a future date. You may leave a condolence by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com.