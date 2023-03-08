May 3, 1948—Feb. 27, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Jon Alma Miller passed away at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho on February 27, 2023.

Jon was born May 3, 1948, to parents Bertha Alene Miller and Isaac Miller from Twin Falls. Jon was the youngest of five children: following older brothers: Roy and Arjay, and sisters: Mary Jane and Linda. Jon was a graduate of Twin Falls High School and later served a Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the upper northeastern area of New York, the Hill Cumorah Mission.

He had a kind heart and was charitable, willing to share with anyone needing help. He was a collector of many things. He enjoyed meeting and talking to people from all walks of life, and he enjoyed working on his truck and other vehicles.

Jon was a devoted family member and always reached out to his family members with love and concern for their wellbeing. He never complained about anything. Jon is survived by his two sisters: Mary Jane Bodily of Wendell, ID/Parker, CO and Linda Stephenson of Walkersville, MD and many loving nieces and nephews. Jon is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: Roy Isaac Miller, and Arjay Wells Miller.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.