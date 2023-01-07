January 9, 1952—January 5, 2023

Johnny “Big John” Harley, 70, passed away January 5, 2023. He was surrounded by his three daughters and wife of 50 years. Johnny Glenn Harley was born on January 9, 1952, in Wendell, Idaho. He was the second of six children for Roscoe and Audine Harley.

Johnny graduated from Wendell High School in 1971. In August of 1972, he married his high school sweetheart, Jillet Drake. Johnny served in the National Guard for nine years. In his early years, he liked to work on old cars, build things, and go fishing and hunting. Johnny was a collector of many things and enjoyed the thrill of finding the next “great thing”.

Johnny is survived by his wife, Jillet Harley; daughters, Catina Roberson, Jennifer (Curlin) Archuleta, and Heather (Mike) Sant; and six grandchildren, Tavin (Shelby) Archuleta, Anissa Archuleta, Chayanne Barron, Aaron Sant, Tanner Roberson, and Jaxson Roberson. He is also survived by five siblings and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Johnny’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.