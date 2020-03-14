John Walker

June 23, 1951 ~ March 3, 2020

John Lowell Walker, 68 passed away at his home in Castleford on March 3, 2020. John loved reading, history, and playing snooker, but was truly at home when he was outdoors, hunting, fishing or cowboying. In his youth he was an avid and record setting football player. In his later years he became an accomplished, cowboy poet, fly fisherman and carpenter. As he mastered one skill, he would restlessly move on to something new. Some of John’s happiest times were in his youth, chasing cows on the Idaho/Nevada border working for Wells Livestock.

John is survived by his daughter, Sara (Ron); son, Che’ (Jamie); three granddaughters; one grandson; his siblings, Kay, Steve and Claire; his love, Lynda Walker; and a community of friends, both life long and new.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Walker (1960); and his mother, Eva Walker Williams (2018).

Anyone who would like to share a memory or make a toast, is invited to join us at 1 p.m. Saturday March 28, 2020 for a pot luck and Pool Tournament at the King & Hearts, 238 Main St., Castleford, ID.

In lieu of flowers (John preferred Sage Brush) the family asks for donations to Castleford Highschool athletic program.